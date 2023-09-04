LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.88% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 215,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 212,560 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,781,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $82.26 on Monday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.3891 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

