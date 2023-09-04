Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 87.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $89,941.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,819,620.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 205,726 shares of company stock worth $2,247,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

