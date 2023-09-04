M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of M.D.C. worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares in the company, valued at $753,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $767,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,382,941 shares of company stock worth $61,414,904. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

