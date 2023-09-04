Magna International (NYSE:MGA) & Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Critical Contrast

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Magna International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Magna International alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Magna International and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 0 7 8 0 2.53 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Magna International presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.66%. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Magna International.

This table compares Magna International and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 2.30% 11.63% 4.51% Atmus Filtration Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magna International and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $40.49 billion 0.42 $592.00 million $3.24 18.19 Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.62 billion 1.20 N/A N/A N/A

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Summary

Magna International beats Atmus Filtration Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis, exterior, and roof systems, as well as battery enclosures and engineering and testing services, including fascia and trims, front end modules, integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, breakthrough lightings, quarter windows, encapsulated glasses, and side doors. The Power & Vision segment offers ?electric drive systems and components, such as emotors, inverters, onboard chargers, gearboxes, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid drives, dual and hybrid dual clutch, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, driveline components, and ICE; engineering services; advanced driver assistance systems sensors and, and electronic control units; interior and exterior mirrors, camera and driver monitoring systems and electronics, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; forward, rear, and auxiliary lighting products; latching, door modules, window, power closure, and hinges and wire forming systems; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. The company also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.