Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,821 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,756 shares of company stock worth $2,397,405. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $27.11 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

