Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $518,882.00 in Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total value of $518,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MKL stock opened at $1,490.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,435.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,360.43.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

