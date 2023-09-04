MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $471.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $424.00 to $471.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.39.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.11. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 62.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,637,000 after acquiring an additional 101,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.