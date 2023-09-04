Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $600,100.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 10,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $600,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,689,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $221,100.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Jonathan Sheena sold 233 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $11,081.48.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $276,871.01.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $245,650.00.

NTRA stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $2,540,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Natera by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

