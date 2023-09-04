Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,220 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,469,000 after purchasing an additional 252,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,794,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,953,000 after purchasing an additional 521,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,326,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 618,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,062,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,577,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,211,000 after acquiring an additional 80,415 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 2.8 %

HOMB opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.07 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.