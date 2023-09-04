Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,405 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.
In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $714,415.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,434. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of POWI stock opened at $85.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.
