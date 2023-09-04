Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celanese by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $128.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.23. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $129.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

