Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.48 Million Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KB. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 75,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KB Financial Group Profile
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.
