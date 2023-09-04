Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.51 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Stericycle by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 472.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Stericycle by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,300,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,330,000 after buying an additional 176,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

