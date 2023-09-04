Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 275,974 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $192.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.48. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.14.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 400 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,417. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

