Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $1.88 Million in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 234,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 270.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 648,295 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 592.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 399,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 12.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 257,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.81. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Rithm Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rithm Capital

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.