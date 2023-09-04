Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,731 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of NETSTREIT worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,604,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 218,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NETSTREIT by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59,467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 2,024.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NETSTREIT by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NTST opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 170.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $20.64.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 820.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTST shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $21.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTST

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.