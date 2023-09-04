Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.