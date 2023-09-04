Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 20,186 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,186 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Crane worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crane by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crane by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $90.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CR

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.