Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $1.54 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $101.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -625.00%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

