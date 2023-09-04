New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,709,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 433,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 48,945 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYMT stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.79. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

