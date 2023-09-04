NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of NewMarket worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 501.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.3% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 35,365 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NewMarket in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NewMarket stock opened at $472.02 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $475.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.39.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $685.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

