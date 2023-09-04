Nicolas Jammet Sells 25,000 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Jammet sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 1.3 %

SG stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.99 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,688,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,157,000 after acquiring an additional 90,170 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,102,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,690,000 after buying an additional 3,857,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sweetgreen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 723,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after buying an additional 171,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 193,996 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SG. Bank of America raised Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

