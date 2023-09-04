Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Par Pacific worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.08. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.53. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 73.08% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In other news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,212.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $491,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,720 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

