Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,549,000 after purchasing an additional 404,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,167,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,559,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,878 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Paramount Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PGRE opened at $5.13 on Monday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Paramount Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.90%.

Paramount Group Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.