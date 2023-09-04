Peter J. Flynn Sells 1,434 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) SVP Peter J. Flynn sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total value of $315,881.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,766.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kadant Stock Up 0.3 %
KAI stock opened at $220.50 on Monday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.65.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.14 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
