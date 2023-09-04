Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,400,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $189.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

