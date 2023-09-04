Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Sells $35,283.84 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) Director Claude Demby sold 782 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $35,283.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $76.78.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

