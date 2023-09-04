Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDM opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $867.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $143.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.20 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

