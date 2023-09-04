PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %
PFN stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
