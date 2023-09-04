Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,381,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $236.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $84.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

