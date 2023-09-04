Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Coherus BioSciences worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,984,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 101,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 345,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.