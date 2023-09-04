Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Hawaiian worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 199.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 556.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 93.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ HA opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $431.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.03. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $706.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,908.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

