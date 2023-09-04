Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 319,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 29.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth $253,000. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

UBA stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $831.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.