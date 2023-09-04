Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Central Pacific Financial worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.13. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

