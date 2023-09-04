Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Olympic Steel worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $58.84.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $569.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Olympic Steel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

