Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Anika Therapeutics worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $263.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.75. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.61 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANIK. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

