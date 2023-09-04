Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,496 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Insteel Industries worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 1,546.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Insteel Industries by 48.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 61.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 168,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Insteel Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $35.72 on Monday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $694.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $165.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Insider Activity at Insteel Industries

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $155,878.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $77,763.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,695.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $525,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,069 shares of company stock worth $316,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Articles

