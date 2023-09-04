Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,847 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLYM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,172,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 794,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 895,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 309,161 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,167,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,581,000 after acquiring an additional 292,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,947,000 after acquiring an additional 231,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PLYM opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -187.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

