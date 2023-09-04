Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Cutera worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $11.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $53.07.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.04). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other Cutera news, CEO Taylor C. Harris bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $297,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,219.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stuart Drummond purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,844.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Taylor C. Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,219.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

