Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Viad worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Viad by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Viad by 191.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viad by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Viad Stock Up 4.3 %

Viad stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.75. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.28 million. Viad had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. Analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viad in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

