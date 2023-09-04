Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,408 Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,941,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1,433.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 63,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Price Performance

BATS DWLD opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a market cap of $268.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

