Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $382,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 151,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $81.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.23 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

