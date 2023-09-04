Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HLT opened at $151.00 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.39 and a 12 month high of $157.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.76.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

