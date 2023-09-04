Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chemed by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,705,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $512.49 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $574.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $526.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.51. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

