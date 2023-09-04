Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Prothena worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prothena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PRTA. JMP Securities raised their target price on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $55.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.35. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $542,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,904,733. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.