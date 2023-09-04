R Stanton Dodge Sells 23,691 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Free Report) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $710,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 21st, R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23.
  • On Wednesday, July 12th, R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $29.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on DraftKings from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

