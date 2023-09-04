R Stanton Dodge Sells 23,691 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $710,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23.

On Wednesday, July 12th, R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $29.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on DraftKings from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

