Ravi Inukonda Sells 7,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,283,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Ravi Inukonda sold 12,830 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $975,464.90.

On Monday, August 21st, Ravi Inukonda sold 12,830 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $975,464.90.

On Monday, July 31st, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $84.04 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DASH

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 94.8% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,813,000 after buying an additional 3,430,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.