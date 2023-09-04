Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,053 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 85,364 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,056 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $328.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

