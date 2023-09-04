Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Redwood Trust worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RWT opened at $8.22 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $939.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.