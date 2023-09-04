Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Resideo Technologies worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 13,359,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,764,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 73,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 774,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $233,616.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.